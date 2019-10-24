Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HEI shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Heico from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Heico from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Heico in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Heico from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Heico from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Heico by 102.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 28,860 shares in the last quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE bought a new position in shares of Heico during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,271,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Heico during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Heico by 21.5% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heico by 2.7% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 25.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEI stock traded up $1.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $120.05. The company had a trading volume of 9,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,866. Heico has a 52 week low of $71.47 and a 52 week high of $147.93. The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.31, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.79 and a 200 day moving average of $124.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. Heico had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $532.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Heico’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Heico will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Heico

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

