Head to Head Review: Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) and Eventbrite (NYSE:EB)

Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) and Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.1% of Jianpu Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.8% of Eventbrite shares are held by institutional investors. 19.6% of Eventbrite shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Jianpu Technology and Eventbrite, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jianpu Technology 1 1 1 0 2.00 Eventbrite 0 2 2 0 2.50

Jianpu Technology presently has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 352.38%. Eventbrite has a consensus target price of $23.33, suggesting a potential upside of 38.23%. Given Jianpu Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Jianpu Technology is more favorable than Eventbrite.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jianpu Technology and Eventbrite’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jianpu Technology $292.61 million 1.21 -$23.94 million ($0.14) -15.00 Eventbrite $291.61 million 4.79 -$64.08 million ($1.45) -11.64

Jianpu Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Eventbrite. Jianpu Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eventbrite, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Jianpu Technology and Eventbrite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jianpu Technology -5.10% -6.73% -4.82% Eventbrite -23.53% -13.82% -6.56%

Summary

Jianpu Technology beats Eventbrite on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jianpu Technology Company Profile

Jianpu Technology Inc. operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. Its platform allows users to access to financial products, including consumer and other loans, credit cards, and wealth management products. The company recommends loans and credit cards to individual users and assists the financial service providers in targeting users with specific characteristics based on the users' financial needs and credit profile, as well as the products offerings and risk appetite of the financial service providers. Its platform provides sales and marketing, big data risk management, and integrated solutions primarily to financial service providers. The company operates its platform under the Rong360 brand name. Jianpu Technology Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc. operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc. in 2009. Eventbrite, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

