Head to Head Contrast: Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) versus Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX)

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) and Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Novocure has a beta of 2.37, suggesting that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Endologix has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Novocure and Endologix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novocure -13.84% -31.80% -11.38% Endologix -60.32% -120.57% -17.04%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Novocure and Endologix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novocure $248.07 million 27.79 -$63.56 million ($0.69) -101.75 Endologix $156.47 million 0.41 -$79.71 million ($7.20) -0.51

Novocure has higher revenue and earnings than Endologix. Novocure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Endologix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Novocure and Endologix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novocure 0 3 3 0 2.50 Endologix 0 3 1 0 2.25

Novocure currently has a consensus target price of $72.17, indicating a potential upside of 2.79%. Endologix has a consensus target price of $14.67, indicating a potential upside of 299.64%. Given Endologix’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Endologix is more favorable than Novocure.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.4% of Novocure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.9% of Endologix shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Novocure shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Endologix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Novocure beats Endologix on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Novocure Company Profile

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

Endologix Company Profile

Endologix, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally-invasive endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the Ovation abdominal stent graft system. It also provides endovascular aneurysm sealing system (EVAS) product that is based on the Nellix EVAS system to seal the aneurysm, and provides blood flow to the legs through two blood lumens. In addition, the company offers proximal aortic extensions and limb extensions, which allow physicians to customize the implant to fit the patient's anatomy; and accessories to facilitate the delivery of its EVAR and EVAS products, including compatible guidewires, inflation devices, and snares. It sells its products through direct sales force, and a network of third party distributors and agents. The company was formerly known as Radiance Medical Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Endologix, Inc. in May 2002. Endologix, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

