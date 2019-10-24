Head to Head Comparison: Her Imports (OTCMKTS:HHER) and Zendesk (OTCMKTS:ZEN)

Her Imports (OTCMKTS:HHER) and Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Her Imports has a beta of -9.1, meaning that its share price is 1,010% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zendesk has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Her Imports and Zendesk’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Her Imports $12.14 million 0.12 -$7.48 million N/A N/A Zendesk $598.75 million 12.24 -$131.08 million ($0.95) -69.51

Her Imports has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zendesk.

Profitability

This table compares Her Imports and Zendesk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Her Imports N/A N/A N/A Zendesk -23.70% -27.44% -8.71%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Her Imports and Zendesk, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Her Imports 0 0 0 0 N/A Zendesk 0 3 17 0 2.85

Zendesk has a consensus target price of $96.72, indicating a potential upside of 46.48%. Given Zendesk’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zendesk is more favorable than Her Imports.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.8% of Zendesk shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Her Imports shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Zendesk shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Zendesk beats Her Imports on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Her Imports Company Profile

Her Imports operates as a retailer of human hair extensions and related haircare and beauty products in the United States. It sells human hair products, including clip-ins and wigs under the Her Imports brand; haircare products, such as various shampoos and conditioners, and adhesives under the OSIworks brand; and beauty products and related accessories comprising silk bonnets, as well as styling tools under the Her Imports brand and makeup products under the Skin & Yang brand. The company also sells its products to consultation studios, as well as through its Website, herimports.com. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 24 retail locations. The company was formerly known as EZJR, Inc. and changed its name to Her Imports in January 2017. Her Imports was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc., a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience. In addition, it provides Zendesk Sunshine, a customer relationship management platform; Zendesk Embeddables, which allow developers to embed support, chat, and guide experiences on the Web and within mobile applications; and Zendesk application platform interfaces and Apps. The company has operations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, Asia, and South America. Zendesk, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

