H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $353.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.41 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS.

HEES stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.29. 18,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,187. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.93. H&E Equipment Services has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $32.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. H&E Equipment Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

