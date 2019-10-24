HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

KZR has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock opened at $3.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 20.32 and a current ratio of 20.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average of $9.20. Kezar Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $36.33.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.02. Analysts forecast that Kezar Life Sciences will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 132,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares during the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. 52.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis.

