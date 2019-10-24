Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Deutsche Bank

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a sell rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Hawaiian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st. Cowen reduced their target price on Hawaiian from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Hawaiian from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hawaiian from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Hawaiian from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hawaiian currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.73.

Shares of HA stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 957,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,523. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.76. Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $22.84 and a fifty-two week high of $40.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $755.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.85 million. Hawaiian had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hawaiian will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William S. Swelbar sold 1,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $30,435.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,943.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hawaiian by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Hawaiian by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Hawaiian by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 11,573 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Hawaiian by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 127,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after buying an additional 10,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Hawaiian by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 7,670 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

