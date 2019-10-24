Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its stake in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 499,616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 57,270 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 1.31% of Harvard Bioscience worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 401.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,752 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Harvard Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Harvard Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Harvard Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Harvard Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HBIO. ValuEngine cut shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBIO traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.78. 47,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,423. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $106.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.70. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $4.74.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $29.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.30 million. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 5.24%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bertrand Loy bought 15,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.01 per share, with a total value of $46,925.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James W. Green bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.47 per share, with a total value of $49,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 112,877 shares of company stock valued at $293,742. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Harvard Bioscience Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc provides scientific instruments, systems, software, and services used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as traditional syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research under the Harvard Apparatus, CMA Microdialysis, Panlab, Coulbourn, and Hugo Sachs brands; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, sample preparation plates and columns, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments under the Biochrom, BioDrop, Hoefer, Scie-plas, QuikPrep, and BTX brands.

