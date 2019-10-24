Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) Holdings Cut by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 950.0% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

In related news, EVP Brion S. Johnson sold 3,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $200,546.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,622.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 3,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $178,431.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,808.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,481 shares of company stock worth $4,200,698 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HIG opened at $57.87 on Thursday. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 1 year low of $40.54 and a 1 year high of $61.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.71%.

HIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays set a $70.00 price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.36.

About Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.