Hammerson’s (HMSO) “Add” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Hammerson (LON:HMSO)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HMSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Hammerson to a “sector performer” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 331.75 ($4.33).

Shares of LON HMSO opened at GBX 323.20 ($4.22) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 277.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 279.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion and a PE ratio of -3.88. Hammerson has a twelve month low of GBX 202.90 ($2.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 454.30 ($5.94).

In related news, insider Adam Metz purchased 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 208 ($2.72) per share, for a total transaction of £91,520 ($119,587.09).

About Hammerson

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

