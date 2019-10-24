Hadrian’s Wall Secured Investments Ltd (LON:HWSL) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.50

Hadrian’s Wall Secured Investments Ltd (LON:HWSL) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of HWSL traded down GBX 25.85 ($0.34) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 70.50 ($0.92). Hadrian’s Wall Secured Investments has a 12-month low of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 101.67 ($1.33). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 75.27 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 78.13.

Hadrian’s Wall Secured Investments Company Profile

Hadrian’s Wall Secured Investments Limited is a Guernsey-based closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with regular, sustainable dividends and to generate capital appreciation through exposure, directly or indirectly, to primarily secured loans originated across a range of channels, assets and industry segments.

