Hadrian’s Wall Secured Investments Ltd (LON:HWSL) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.50

Hadrian’s Wall Secured Investments Ltd (LON:HWSL) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of HWSL traded down GBX 25.85 ($0.34) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 70.50 ($0.92). Hadrian’s Wall Secured Investments has a 12-month low of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 101.67 ($1.33). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 75.27 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 78.13.
Hadrian’s Wall Secured Investments Company Profile
Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?
Receive News & Ratings for Hadrian's Wall Secured Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hadrian's Wall Secured Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.