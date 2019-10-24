Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) Earns “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on Gulfport Energy from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $7.00 target price on Gulfport Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Gulfport Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Gulfport Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, Williams Capital lowered Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.47.

Shares of NASDAQ GPOR opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.51. The firm has a market cap of $415.61 million, a P/E ratio of 1.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.89. Gulfport Energy has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $10.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.43 million. Gulfport Energy had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 33.82%. Gulfport Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Gulfport Energy will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gulfport Energy news, CEO David M. Wood bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $97,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,005,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,453,295.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Quentin R. Hicks bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.38 per share, for a total transaction of $35,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 474.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 10,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

