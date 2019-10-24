Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $24.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 10.24%.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTY opened at $31.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.85. Guaranty Bancshares has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $32.20. The firm has a market cap of $368.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.92%.

Several research firms recently commented on GNTY. BidaskClub lowered shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

In other news, VP Randall R. Kucera sold 2,000 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $63,460.00. 22.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

