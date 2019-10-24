Greencoat Renewables (LON:GRP) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Shares of Greencoat Renewables PLC (LON:GRP) rose 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.20 ($0.02), approximately 26,777 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 117,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.19 ($0.02).

The company has a market cap of $6.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.12.

About Greencoat Renewables (LON:GRP)

Greencoat Renewables PLC invests in, acquires, operates, and manages wind farms. It operates wind farms with an aggregate capacity of 251 megawatts in Ireland. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Dublin, Ireland. Greencoat Renewables PLC is a subsidiary of BRI Wind Farms 3 Limited.

