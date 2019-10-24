Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Green Brick Partners, Inc. is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing and sale of residential projects. It operates primarily in Dallas, Fort Worth, Texas, Atlanta and Georgia. Green Brick Partners, Inc., formerly known as BioFuel Energy Corp, is based in Plano, Texas. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GRBK. TheStreet cut Green Brick Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.43.

Shares of GRBK stock opened at $10.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.93, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $541.41 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.46. Green Brick Partners has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $10.99.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $183.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.00 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 7.66%. Analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Green Brick Partners news, CAO Summer Loveland sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $56,339.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,209 shares in the company, valued at $55,371.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 52.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRBK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the second quarter worth $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the second quarter worth $60,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the second quarter worth $83,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the second quarter worth $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

