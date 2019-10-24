Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) traded down 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.87 and last traded at $23.87, 226 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 8,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.92.

Separately, CIBC cut shares of Great-West Lifeco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.01.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in life and health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, direct marketing, health, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

