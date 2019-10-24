Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Panther Silver Limited is engaged in the production of silver in Mexico. The Company has operations in Guanajuato Mine Complex and Guanajuato silver-gold mines. Great Panther Silver Limited is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

GPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital set a $1.50 target price on Great Panther Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.25 price objective on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GPL opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. Great Panther Mining has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $1.19.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.92 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in shares of Great Panther Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,858,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,083,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,458,000 after buying an additional 84,576 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Great Panther Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,712,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. raised its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 177.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,348,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 861,915 shares during the period.

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and two silver mines in Mexico, as well as the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

