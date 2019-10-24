Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GRVY. BidaskClub upgraded Gravity from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. TheStreet lowered Gravity from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

Shares of GRVY stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.80. 2,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,909. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.36 and its 200-day moving average is $49.14. The stock has a market cap of $224.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of -1.71. Gravity has a 52 week low of $21.60 and a 52 week high of $96.50.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $67.67 million for the quarter. Gravity had a return on equity of 61.46% and a net margin of 14.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Gravity by 28.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Gravity during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gravity by 18.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Gravity by 97.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Gravity by 23.2% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 13,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games in South Korea, Japan, the United States, Canada, Taiwan, the Philippines, Thailand, Hong Kong, Macau, China, and internationally. It offers online games; mobile games and applications; and other games and game-related products and services, including character-based merchandise and animation.

