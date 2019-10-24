Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $62.51

Shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $62.51 and traded as low as $65.30. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $65.89, with a volume of 38,578 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$72.00 to C$71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$68.75.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$64.62 and a 200-day moving average price of C$62.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.62, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 7.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion and a PE ratio of 7.54.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

