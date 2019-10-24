Granite Construction (GVA) to Release Earnings on Friday

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The construction company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $789.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $789.73 million. Granite Construction had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Granite Construction to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE GVA opened at $37.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Granite Construction has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $58.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.42.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

In related news, Director David H. Kelsey acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.21 per share, with a total value of $151,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Desai Jigisha acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.33 per share, with a total value of $28,330.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 22,456 shares of company stock valued at $597,443 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley downgraded Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Granite Construction from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Granite Construction from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

