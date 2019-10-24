Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Trading 7.4% Higher

Gran Tierra Energy Inc (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE)’s stock price was up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.49 and last traded at C$1.46, approximately 951,787 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 799,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.36.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GTE shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Gran Tierra Energy from C$5.00 to C$3.90 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Gran Tierra Energy from C$3.60 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday. Eight Capital cut their price objective on Gran Tierra Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$2.25 price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Gran Tierra Energy from C$4.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.54.

The stock has a market capitalization of $579.08 million and a P/E ratio of 5.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.36, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$211.34 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gran Tierra Energy Inc will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2017, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 19.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

