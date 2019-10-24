GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Shares Gap Up to $3.61

GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.53, but opened at $3.61. GoPro shares last traded at $3.65, with a volume of 2,705,194 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GoPro in a research note on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of GoPro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of GoPro from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.83.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average is $5.30. The company has a market cap of $580.26 million, a PE ratio of -8.43, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $292.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.29 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. GoPro’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that GoPro Inc will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPRO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in GoPro during the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in GoPro during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in GoPro by 21.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 25,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in GoPro during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in GoPro by 19.0% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 308,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 49,129 shares during the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoPro Company Profile (NASDAQ:GPRO)

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

