Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.97

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.97 and traded as high as $1.79. Good Times Restaurants shares last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 200 shares.

GTIM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their target price on Good Times Restaurants from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Good Times Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Maxim Group set a $6.00 price objective on Good Times Restaurants and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Good Times Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.83 million, a PE ratio of -21.88 and a beta of 0.72.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Good Times Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $29.46 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Good Times Restaurants Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile (NASDAQ:GTIM)

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, a regional chain of quick service restaurants; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full service, upscale, ‘small box' restaurant concept.

