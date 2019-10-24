Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,210.06

Gooch & Housego plc (LON:GHH)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,210.06 and traded as low as $1,092.50. Gooch & Housego shares last traded at $1,127.50, with a volume of 14,848 shares.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Gooch & Housego in a report on Monday, October 7th.

Get Gooch & Housego alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.15, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,153.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,208.13. The company has a market cap of $274.15 million and a P/E ratio of 94.40.

Gooch & Housego PLC researches, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells photonic systems, components, and instrumentation in the United States, continental Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Aerospace & Defence, Life Sciences, Industrial, and Scientific Research.

Featured Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Gooch & Housego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gooch & Housego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.