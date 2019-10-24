Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG)

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $26.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 41.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UG. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of United-Guardian in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of United-Guardian in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut United-Guardian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of United-Guardian in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:UG opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.26. United-Guardian has a fifty-two week low of $16.54 and a fifty-two week high of $20.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of -0.31.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 36.04% and a net margin of 32.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 8.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 2.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 216.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, personal care products, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, healthcare products, and specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. It offers personal care products, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL II XD; ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics; LUBRASLIDE and B-122 powdered lubricants for use in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, and rouges; KLENSOFT, a surfactant for use in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and LUBRASIL, a special form of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base.

