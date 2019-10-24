Golden State Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 37,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Filament LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Filament LLC now owns 631,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 28,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Wealthcare Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Wealthcare Inc now owns 397,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,604,000 after purchasing an additional 9,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $152.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,815,236. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $119.35 and a 1 year high of $154.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.22.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

