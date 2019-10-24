Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $560,000 Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,027 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 2,421.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,410,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $981,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275,431 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1,808.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 777,480 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $223,805,000 after purchasing an additional 736,741 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,797,832 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,153,324,000 after purchasing an additional 559,961 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 40,641.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 514,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,497,000 after purchasing an additional 513,703 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 840.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 440,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $126,871,000 after purchasing an additional 393,880 shares during the period. 84.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $279.89. 18,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,157,738. The company has a market cap of $114.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.29. Broadcom Inc has a fifty-two week low of $208.23 and a fifty-two week high of $323.20.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 34.10% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.98 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 16.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $2.65 per share. This represents a $10.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.29%.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer set a $315.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America set a $345.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $370.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.06.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.46, for a total transaction of $5,409,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.43, for a total transaction of $578,860.00. Insiders have sold a total of 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,550,860 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

