Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WDIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter.

WDIV traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,108. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $69.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.83.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.6208 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

