Golden State Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,994 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 554.5% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Boeing by 128.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Guidant Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Buckingham Research set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity dropped coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $386.74.

Shares of BA stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $342.11. 92,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,419,039. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $292.47 and a fifty-two week high of $446.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $189.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $370.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.20.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 632.24% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.34%.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

