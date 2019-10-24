GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.78.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GMS. ValuEngine cut GMS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens set a $34.00 price objective on GMS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. TheStreet raised GMS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on GMS from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of GMS in a research report on Friday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get GMS alerts:

GMS traded down $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $29.32. 10,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,936. GMS has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $30.98. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.25.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. GMS had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $847.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. GMS’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that GMS will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald R. Ross sold 30,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $852,357.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 285,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,981,659.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Investors Fund V. Lp Aea sold 6,825,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $183,798,811.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in GMS by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in GMS by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in GMS by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in GMS by 419.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in GMS by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.