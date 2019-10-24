Global Social Chain Trading 1.2% Lower This Week (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. Global Social Chain has a market cap of $2.52 million and approximately $60,981.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Global Social Chain has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One Global Social Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, HADAX, Rfinex and Indodax.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Global Social Chain Token Profile

Global Social Chain’s genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 549,180,851 tokens. The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Rfinex, Indodax, HADAX and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Social Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Global Social Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

