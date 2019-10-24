Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) by 47.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,830 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Global Net Lease by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,911,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,509,000 after acquiring an additional 725,873 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Global Net Lease by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,130,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,612,000 after acquiring an additional 862,957 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Global Net Lease by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 171,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 12,803 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. 65.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GNL opened at $19.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.71. Global Net Lease Inc has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $21.93.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $76.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.60 million. Global Net Lease had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 1.48%. Research analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease Inc will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a $0.533 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.01%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.53%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GNL. DA Davidson began coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, B. Riley set a $24.00 price objective on Global Net Lease and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

