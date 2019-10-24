Global Indemnity (NASDAQ:GBLI) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Global Indemnity (NASDAQ:GBLI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Global Indemnity from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Shares of GBLI stock traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $24.33. 21,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,381. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.50 and a 200-day moving average of $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Global Indemnity has a one year low of $24.21 and a one year high of $41.77.

Global Indemnity (NASDAQ:GBLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Global Indemnity had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $146.14 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Global Indemnity during the second quarter worth $133,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Global Indemnity by 113.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Global Indemnity by 142.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global Indemnity by 3.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Global Indemnity by 4.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 101,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares during the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Indemnity

Global Indemnity Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Lines segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products, as well as products for vacant, and under construction and renovation dwellings.

