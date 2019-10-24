Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.09, RTT News reports. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 37.12%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of GILD stock traded down $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $66.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,595,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,627,978. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.10. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $60.32 and a 12 month high of $72.90.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

GILD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup set a $78.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho set a $81.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.36.

In related news, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 4,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $313,670.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,567,519.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $39,124.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,191.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.