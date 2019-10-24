Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 286.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Motco raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 213.6% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 79.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 4,908 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $313,670.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,567,519.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 608 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $39,124.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,191.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Maxim Group set a $84.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho set a $81.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup set a $78.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James set a $85.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.36.

GILD stock opened at $66.39 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.32 and a 52-week high of $72.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.10.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.14. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.12% and a net margin of 26.64%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

