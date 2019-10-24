Giggles N Hugs (OTCMKTS:GIGL) Trading Down 4%

Giggles N Hugs Inc (OTCMKTS:GIGL)’s stock price was down 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, approximately 64,630 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 53,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01.

Giggles N' Hugs, Inc owns and operates kid-friendly restaurants with play areas for children in 10 years and younger in California. It owns and operates a restaurant in the Westfield Topanga shopping center in Woodland Hills; and a restaurant in the Glendale Galleria in Glendale, California. The company was formerly known as Teacher's Pet, Inc and changed its name to Giggles N' Hugs, Inc in August 2010.

