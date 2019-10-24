German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Hovde Group lowered German American Bancorp. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GABC traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.37. 1,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. German American Bancorp. has a 1-year low of $26.20 and a 1-year high of $33.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.30. The firm has a market cap of $873.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.87.

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. German American Bancorp. had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 27.51%. The company had revenue of $44.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that German American Bancorp. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Chris A. Ramsey bought 2,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $63,829.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,401. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 2,495 shares of company stock worth $77,136 over the last ninety days. 7.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of German American Bancorp. by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 186,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 99,983 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp. during the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of German American Bancorp. by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 426,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of German American Bancorp. by 132.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 29,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of German American Bancorp. by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 325,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,791,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. 38.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

German American Bancorp. Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

