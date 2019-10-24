GenesisX (XGS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $35,793.00

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded down 35.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. GenesisX has a market capitalization of $35,793.00 and $475.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GenesisX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. During the last week, GenesisX has traded 37.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000099 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About GenesisX

GenesisX (CRYPTO:XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 9,018,913 coins. GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS

Buying and Selling GenesisX

GenesisX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

