GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.30

GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.30 and traded as high as $9.18. GDL Fund shares last traded at $9.18, with a volume of 700 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.30.

In other GDL Fund news, Director James P. Conn sold 2,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $27,563.20. Also, Director James P. Conn sold 11,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total value of $101,897.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,002.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zazove Associates LLC lifted its holdings in GDL Fund by 1,508.7% in the second quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 2,463,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,395 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its holdings in GDL Fund by 1.1% in the second quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,705,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,777,000 after acquiring an additional 18,122 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of GDL Fund by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 395,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after buying an additional 57,384 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of GDL Fund by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 365,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of GDL Fund by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 239,747 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares during the period.

About GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL)

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

