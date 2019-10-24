GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.30

GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.30 and traded as high as $9.18. GDL Fund shares last traded at $9.18, with a volume of 700 shares changing hands.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.30.
In other GDL Fund news, Director James P. Conn sold 2,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $27,563.20. Also, Director James P. Conn sold 11,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total value of $101,897.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,002.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
About GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL)
The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.
