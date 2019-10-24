GB Group (LON:GBG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

GB Group (LON:GBG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 626 ($8.18) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.99% from the company’s previous close.

GBG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.75) price target on shares of GB Group in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 626 ($8.18) price target on shares of GB Group in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 617.40 ($8.07).

GBG stock traded up GBX 75 ($0.98) on Thursday, reaching GBX 602 ($7.87). 660,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,592. GB Group has a 12 month low of GBX 407.50 ($5.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 638 ($8.34). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 545.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 566.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 79.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

In related news, insider David John Wilson sold 129,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 600 ($7.84), for a total value of £777,618 ($1,016,095.65). Also, insider Nick Brown acquired 32,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 556 ($7.27) per share, for a total transaction of £180,816.76 ($236,269.12).

About GB Group

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fraud, Risk & Compliance and Customer & Location Intelligence. The company offers ID verification services, which helps in verifying identities remotely without the physical presentation of documentation for combat ID fraud, money laundering, and restricting access to under-age content, purchases, and gambling; and ID employ and comply that provides background checks through an online verification and authentication of individuals.

