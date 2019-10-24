GATX (NYSE:GATX) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

GATX (NYSE:GATX) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.11. GATX also updated its FY19 guidance to $4.85-5.15 EPS.

GATX traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,932. GATX has a 52 week low of $67.46 and a 52 week high of $85.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.02.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $360.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.55 million. GATX had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that GATX will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. GATX’s payout ratio is presently 35.25%.

Separately, Cowen reissued a hold rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of GATX in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, VP William M. Muckian sold 5,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total transaction of $452,635.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,013.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Zmudka sold 2,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total transaction of $162,055.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,290.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,075 shares of company stock valued at $996,108. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

