Gartner (IT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Gartner (NYSE:IT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect Gartner to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Gartner has set its FY 2019 guidance at $3.39-3.64 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $3.39-3.64 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Gartner to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:IT opened at $142.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.09. Gartner has a 12 month low of $120.89 and a 12 month high of $171.77.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.04, for a total value of $53,216.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,630,590.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 1,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.75, for a total transaction of $249,979.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,237 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,659.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,499 shares of company stock valued at $601,805 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Gartner to $142.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

