Galantas Gold (LON:GAL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.58

Galantas Gold Corp (LON:GAL)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.58 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.70 ($0.05), with a volume of 28750 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.70 ($0.05).

The company has a market cap of $6.75 million and a P/E ratio of -3.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3.91 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.63.

Galantas Gold Company Profile (LON:GAL)

Galantas Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. It owns and operates a producing open pit gold mine near Omagh, County Tyrone. It also produces silver and lead. The company was formerly known as European Gold Resources Inc and changed its name to Galantas Gold Corporation in May 2004.

