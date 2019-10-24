Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund (NYSE:GRX) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.39

Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund (NYSE:GRX)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.39 and traded as high as $10.48. Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund shares last traded at $10.43, with a volume of 882 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day moving average is $10.47.

In related news, Director James P. Conn sold 6,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $64,260.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 89,344 shares in the company, valued at $930,071.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Conn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,381 shares of company stock valued at $330,519.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 32,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 68,669 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 200,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund by 159.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 8,797 shares during the period.

Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund Company Profile (NYSE:GRX)

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

