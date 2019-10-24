FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Issued By Oppenheimer

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) – Oppenheimer boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Seattle Genetics in a report released on Monday, October 21st. Oppenheimer analyst S. Tuerkcan now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $3.68 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.38. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock.

Get Seattle Genetics alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SGEN. BidaskClub upgraded Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $58.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Svb Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC set a $121.00 target price on shares of Seattle Genetics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $74.00 target price on shares of Seattle Genetics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.27.

NASDAQ SGEN traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $99.73. The stock had a trading volume of 18,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,088. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.33. Seattle Genetics has a 1 year low of $50.71 and a 1 year high of $102.84. The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.55 and a beta of 1.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGEN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 1,726.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 664,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,955,000 after buying an additional 627,640 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 3,853.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 546,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,811,000 after buying an additional 532,497 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 63.3% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,026,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,068,000 after buying an additional 398,002 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 18.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,784,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,515,000 after buying an additional 278,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 208.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 349,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,197,000 after buying an additional 236,258 shares during the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 3,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $278,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $2,119,502.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,859 shares of company stock worth $14,734,342 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Seattle Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seattle Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.