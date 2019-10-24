FY2019 EPS Estimates for RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) Increased by Analyst

RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) – Investment analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for RLI in a report issued on Monday, October 21st. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $2.50 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.35. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for RLI’s FY2020 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Get RLI alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of RLI in a report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on RLI from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $95.00 price objective on RLI and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

NYSE RLI opened at $95.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 46.79 and a beta of 0.75. RLI has a 1 year low of $64.48 and a 1 year high of $99.51.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $228.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.19 million. RLI had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 12.91%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $1,379,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Angelina bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $90.79 per share, for a total transaction of $90,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of RLI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $549,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 41,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of RLI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $815,000. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.