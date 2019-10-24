FY2019 EPS Estimates for Icon Plc Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Icon in a research report issued on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $6.86 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.85.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ICLR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Icon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Icon from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Icon from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Icon from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Icon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.43.

Shares of ICLR stock opened at $139.95 on Thursday. Icon has a 1 year low of $118.10 and a 1 year high of $165.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.03 and its 200-day moving average is $146.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.74. Icon had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $710.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICLR. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Icon by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,391,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $522,158,000 after purchasing an additional 73,167 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Icon by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,264,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $348,628,000 after acquiring an additional 43,100 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Icon by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,522,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $234,367,000 after acquiring an additional 121,995 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its holdings in shares of Icon by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,005,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $154,796,000 after acquiring an additional 521,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Icon by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 723,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $111,491,000 after acquiring an additional 16,602 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

