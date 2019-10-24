Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) Receives Hold Rating from Liberum Capital

Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,300 ($16.99) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,275 ($16.66).

Get Fuller Smith & Turner alerts:

FSTA stock opened at GBX 1,010 ($13.20) on Thursday. Fuller, Smith & Turner has a 1-year low of GBX 846 ($11.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,250 ($16.33). The firm has a market cap of $326.72 million and a P/E ratio of 28.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,122.40 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,095.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.10.

In other news, insider Simon Emeny sold 26,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,070 ($13.98), for a total value of £283,475.10 ($370,410.43). Also, insider Jonathon Swaine sold 3,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,125 ($14.70), for a total value of £43,886.25 ($57,345.16).

About Fuller, Smith & Turner

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller's Beer Company. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Fuller Smith & Turner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuller Smith & Turner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.