FTB Advisors Inc. Sells 33,418 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

FTB Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,418 shares during the quarter. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $9,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IYR. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 111.9% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 23,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,809,000. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $567,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $95.20. The company had a trading volume of 111,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,611,919. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.88. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $71.41 and a 1 year high of $96.00.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.6639 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

