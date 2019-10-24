FTB Advisors Inc. Sells 23,646 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

FTB Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,909 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 23,646 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.2% of FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $15,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,600,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 53,601 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 24,948 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,214,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 18,996 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 555,338 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,394,000 after purchasing an additional 156,143 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 18,955 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $948,508.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $26,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 193,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,359,179. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $58.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.96.

CSCO traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.50. The company had a trading volume of 425,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,752,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $201.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.76.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The company had revenue of $13.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 49.12%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

